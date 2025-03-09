Kevin Herget News: Loses out on Opening Day roster bid

The Mets optioned Herget to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

A waiver pickup earlier this offseason, Herget made seven appearances at the big-league level with Milwaukee in 2024, turning in a 9:3 K:BB while allowing two earned runs over 11.1 innings. While he won't be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Herget's presence on the 40-man roster will give him a good chance at seeing big-league action with New York at some point in 2025 when the club requires a fresh arm out of the bullpen.