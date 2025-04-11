Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Kelly headshot

Kevin Kelly Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

The Rays placed Kelly (glute) on the 15-day injured list Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kelly threw 18 pitches in one inning of work Wednesday against the Angels but will now miss at least the next couple weeks with a glute strain. On the season, Kelly has tossed five innings, registering a 3.60 ERA and 2:2 K:BB. Cole Sulser has been recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Kevin Kelly
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now