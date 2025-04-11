Kevin Kelly Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

The Rays placed Kelly (glute) on the 15-day injured list Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kelly threw 18 pitches in one inning of work Wednesday against the Angels but will now miss at least the next couple weeks with a glute strain. On the season, Kelly has tossed five innings, registering a 3.60 ERA and 2:2 K:BB. Cole Sulser has been recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.