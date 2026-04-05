Kevin Kelly News: Notches second save

Kelly earned the save in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Twins, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

Kelly was summoned after the Rays scored three runs in the top of the 10th and closed the door on 19 pitches. The two pitchers presumed higher in the ninth-inning pecking order, Griffin Jax and Bryan Baker, combined for three scoreless frames before he got the call. Despite yielding six runs (five earned) in Friday's outing, it's now Kelly who owns both of the club's saves this season.