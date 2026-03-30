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Kevin Kelly News: Picks up save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kelly recorded his first save of the season in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, pitching one-third of a hitless and scoreless inning.

After left-hander Ian Seymour recorded the first two outs of the ninth inning and allowing one walk, manager Kevin Cash called on Kelly to record the 27th out of the game. It was notable that Griffin Jax was used in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game, and he pitched a scoreless and hitless frame while recording one strikeout. Jax struggled in the Rays' opening series against the Cardinals, blowing a pair of saves, so Cash could be moving to more of a committee approach at the end of games.

Kevin Kelly
Tampa Bay Rays
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