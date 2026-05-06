Kevin Kelly News: Records sixth hold

Kelly picked up a hold Wednesday against Toronto, allowing two hits and no walks in a scoreless inning of work.

Although the 28-year-old right-hander hasn't received a save opportunity since early April, he's still been a key part of Tampa Bay's bullpen despite falling out of favor in the Rays' closer picture. Kelly sports a 3.45 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings, also collecting six holds.