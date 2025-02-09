Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Kiermaier News: Moves into front-office role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 6:59am

Kiermaier joined the Blue Jays' front office as a special assistant on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder spent the majority of his career in Tampa Bay but was in Toronto for most of his final two seasons, and that's where he'll begin his post-playing career as a resource for outfielders. Kiermaier announced in July he would be retiring after the 2024 season, and he's apparently had no second thoughts following the completion of his 12th MLB campaign.

