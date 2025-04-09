Kevin McGonigle Injury: On shelf with right ankle sprain
McGonigle's placement on High-A West Michigan's 7-day injured list Tuesday was the result of a right ankle sprain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
McGonigle suffered the injury while running the bases in his season debut Friday, when he went 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. He's taking part in daily rehab for the ankle injury but is without a clear timeline to return to action.
