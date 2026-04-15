Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Agrees to $150 million extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Tigers signed McGonigle to an eight-year, $150 million contract extension Wednesday.

The deal will begin in 2027 and run through the 2034 season, which covers McGonigle's final five seasons of club control, plus his first three years of free agency. He'll receive a $14 million signing bonus and the contract can max out at $160 million if McGonigle reaches all escalators. It's the latest in a string of pre-arbitration contract extensions teams have handed out to young players in recent weeks. McGonigle will not turn 22 until August and is slashing .311/.417/.492 with one home run, one stolen base and an 11:8 BB:K over his first 17 games at the major-league level.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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