Kevin McGonigle News: Collects two more hits Tuesday
McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
McGonigle now has at least one hit in eight of his 11 games so far, and he's batting .302 overall with an .853 OPS. The rookie infielder has hit the ground running, and it looks like he's earned a prominent spot in Detroit's lineup moving forward. McGonigle displayed similar offensive skills in the minors the past few years, and he's emerging as a fantasy weapon at just 21 years old.
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