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Kevin McGonigle News: Continues to impress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

McGonigle went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run and four RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

McGonigle has yet to look overmatched against big leaguers this spring, and he's now sporting a robust 1.063 OPS across 16 Grapefruit League contests. He's gone deep twice, though perhaps most impressively, he's already walked 10 times against only six strikeouts. McGonigle is only 21 and isn't on Detroit's 40-man roster, but he's still making a strong push for an Opening Day roster spot. Even if he does begin the year in the minors, the talented young infielder looks ready for the majors, and he could be a fantasy force as soon as he makes his debut.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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