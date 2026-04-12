Kevin McGonigle News: First big-league homer Sunday
McGonigle went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.
McGonigle smashed his first major-league homer, taking Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara yard in the fifth frame. The top prospect has bounced around the batting order so far, but he hit leadoff for the fifth this year Sunday and is pushing to maintain a premium lineup spot. Through 68 plate appearances, McGonigle is slashing .322/.412/.508 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, one stolen base and 11 runs scored.
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