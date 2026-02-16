Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Focus remains shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:30am

McGonigle is getting reps across the infield in camp but wants to show that he can stick at shortstop long term, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

McGonigle is an advanced hitter at the age of 21, as he slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 88 games across three minor-league levels in 2025. His clearest path to MLB playing time in the near term appears to be shortstop, where Javier Baez is the presumed starter, though the veteran moved around the field plenty last year and can slot into a utility role again in 2026. McGonigle is getting the chance to show he can be a versatile player as well, which could accelerate his timeline to the majors, but shortstop looks like where he'll eventually settle in once he gets a shot at a full-time role. The young infielder is one of the top prospects in baseball and should be firmly on the fantasy radar this season.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
