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Kevin McGonigle News: Getting rare day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said on MLB Network Radio that McGonigle will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It's the first day off since May 4 for McGonigle, who is slashing only .238/.350/.295 since the beginning of May. The Rays are starting southpaw Steven Matz on Tuesday, and the left-handed-hitting McGonigle is sporting a .698 OPS versus lefties (as compared to an .838 OPS against righties).

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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