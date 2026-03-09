Kevin McGonigle News: Hits first spring home run

McGonigle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

McGonigle unofficially took Luis Severino deep in an exhibition game against Team Dominican Republic last week, but now the top prospect has his first official spring training home run. The young infielder has looked good in Grapefruit League play with a .350/.458/.700 slash line across 20 at-bats in 10 contests. McGonigle is not currently on the 40-man roster and still seems likely to start the year in the minors, though he's certainly knocking loudly on the door to the majors, and he seems ready to be a fantasy contributor as soon as he makes his MLB debut.