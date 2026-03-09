Kevin McGonigle News: Hits first spring home run
McGonigle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
McGonigle unofficially took Luis Severino deep in an exhibition game against Team Dominican Republic last week, but now the top prospect has his first official spring training home run. The young infielder has looked good in Grapefruit League play with a .350/.458/.700 slash line across 20 at-bats in 10 contests. McGonigle is not currently on the 40-man roster and still seems likely to start the year in the minors, though he's certainly knocking loudly on the door to the majors, and he seems ready to be a fantasy contributor as soon as he makes his MLB debut.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds7 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club11 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More