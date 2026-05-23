Kevin McGonigle News: Hits leadoff home run in loss

McGonigle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.

McGonigle started the scoring with his third home run of the season to lead off the game. The 21-year-old rookie infielder has slowed down a bit with a .222/.349/.306 slash line across his last 10 contests, though his overall slash line of .285/.393/.419 still looks quite good across the board. McGonigle may continue to have some ups and downs as he adjusts to MLB pitching, but he seems to be locked in as Detroit's preferred leadoff option, giving him a fairly high fantasy floor.