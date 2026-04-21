Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Keeps on rolling Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.

Despite the lopsided loss, McGonigle continued to be a bright spot for the Tigers. The rookie infielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak, with the last three games all going down as multi-hit efforts. Overall, McGonigle is batting a robust .322 with a .904 OPS, and the prospect hype surrounding the 21-year-old has quickly translated into elite fantasy performance.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago