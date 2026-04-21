Kevin McGonigle News: Keeps on rolling Tuesday
McGonigle went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.
Despite the lopsided loss, McGonigle continued to be a bright spot for the Tigers. The rookie infielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak, with the last three games all going down as multi-hit efforts. Overall, McGonigle is batting a robust .322 with a .904 OPS, and the prospect hype surrounding the 21-year-old has quickly translated into elite fantasy performance.
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