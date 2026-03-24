Kevin McGonigle News: Makes Opening Day roster
McGonigle will be included on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 21-year-old shortstop produced a .250/.411/.477 slash line with two doubles, a triple, two homers, two steals and a 11:9 K:BB across 56 plate appearances during spring training, which was apparently enough to convince the Tigers that he's ready to make his MLB debut despite never seeing action at the Triple-A level. McGonigle, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, split most of last season between High-A and Double-A, finishing the year with a combined 19 home runs, 10 stolen bases and a .991 OPS in 88 games. He still needs to officially be added to the big-league roster but should step in as Detroit's shortstop Opening Day in San Diego on Thursday.
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