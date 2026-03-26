Kevin McGonigle News: Making MLB debut at 3B
McGonigle is starting at third base and batting sixth in Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Padres.
The 21-year-old shortstop will end up making his MLB debut at the hot corner while Javier Baez picks up the start at shortstop. McGonigle, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, is expected to split his playing time between the two positions. He posted a .254/.369/.550 slash line with 12 homers and seven steals in 46 games at the Double-A level last year and had an .888 OPS during spring training.
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