Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Not in Tigers' lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McGonigle is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Minnesota.

It's the first day off of the season for McGonigle, who has gone 4-for-15 with two RBI and a 0:2 BB:K in the first three games of the series. The Tigers will roll with Colt Keith at third base and Javier Baez at shortstop as they try to avoid being swept.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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