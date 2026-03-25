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Kevin McGonigle News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Tigers selected McGonigle's contract from Double-A Erie on Wednesday.

The transaction was merely a formality after the Tigers confirmed Tuesday that the 21-year-old star prospect would be included on the Opening Day roster. McGonigle earned the right to bypass the Triple-A level and make his MLB debut Thursday in San Diego after slashing .250/.411/.477 with two home runs and two stolen bases over 56 plate appearances in spring training. He's expected to handle an everyday role while splitting time between third base and shortstop, and he could occupy a prominent spot in the batting order right away.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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