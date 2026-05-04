Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Receiving evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

McGonigle is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The Tigers typically include the left-handed-hitting McGonigle in the lineup against southpaws, but he'll be given a day off for just the third time all season while lefty Payton Tolle toes the rubber for Boston. With McGonigle on the bench, the Tigers will go with Zack Short and Colt Keith as their starters on the left side of the infield.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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