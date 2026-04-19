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Kevin McGonigle News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

McGonigle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 21-year-old rookie will hit the bench Sunday for just the second time this season. McGonigle started the previous eight games and posted a 1.057 OPS with three extra-base hits, eight runs and seven walks during that stretch. Javier Baez is starting at shortstop while Matt Vierling picks up a start in center field.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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