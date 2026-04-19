Kevin McGonigle News: Receiving Sunday off
McGonigle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 21-year-old rookie will hit the bench Sunday for just the second time this season. McGonigle started the previous eight games and posted a 1.057 OPS with three extra-base hits, eight runs and seven walks during that stretch. Javier Baez is starting at shortstop while Matt Vierling picks up a start in center field.
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