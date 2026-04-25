Kevin McGonigle News: Slugs second homer
McGonigle went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.
McGonigle gave Detroit an early lead when he knocked Brady Singer's second pitch of the game over the center-field fence for a leadoff homer. The Tigers were able to score only one more run the rest of the way, but that was no fault of McGonigle, who finished with his eighth multi-hit game of the campaign. The talented rookie has had no trouble adjusting to MLB pitching, as he's slashing .333/.424/.539 with two homers, 11 doubles, 12 RBI, 21 runs and two stolen bases over his first 27 contests.
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