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Kevin McGonigle News: Slugs second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

McGonigle went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

McGonigle gave Detroit an early lead when he knocked Brady Singer's second pitch of the game over the center-field fence for a leadoff homer. The Tigers were able to score only one more run the rest of the way, but that was no fault of McGonigle, who finished with his eighth multi-hit game of the campaign. The talented rookie has had no trouble adjusting to MLB pitching, as he's slashing .333/.424/.539 with two homers, 11 doubles, 12 RBI, 21 runs and two stolen bases over his first 27 contests.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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