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Kevin McGonigle News: Still vying for Opening Day spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

McGonigle remains an option for Detroit's Opening Day roster, and the Tigers could take the decision down to the wire, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The fact that McGonigle hasn't been reassigned to the minors yet seems to suggest he's still in the mix for an Opening Day role, though manager A.J. Hinch said no decisions have been made. The Tigers kick off their season Thursday in San Diego, and they may take all the time they can to make final roster moves. If McGonigle does make the team out of camp, he could push someone like Wenceel Perez or Parker Meadows to the minors, with veteran Javier Baez sliding into a utility role and McGonigle ultimately seeing a lot of time at shortstop. The 21-year-old has a ton of potential, and it's just a matter of time until he's showcasing his talent at the MLB level.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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