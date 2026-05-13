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Kevin McGonigle News: Swipes another base in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

McGonigle went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Mets.

While Detroit has been scuffling a bit at 19-24, McGonigle has been a bright spot for the Tigers all year long. The rookie is now batting .301 with an .853 OPS, and he's stolen a base in consecutive games to get to seven steals overall in seven attempts. McGonigle is making a strong push for AL Rookie of the Year honors, though Chicago's Munetaka Murakami is also very much in the mix.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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