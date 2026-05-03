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Kevin McGonigle News: Swipes base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

McGonigle went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

McGonigle continued his strong rookie season, as he's now slashing .310/.404/.476 with two home runs, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored across 33 games. The 21-year-old has also started to run a bit more frequently. McGonigle had only one stolen base across his first 25 games of the year, but he's swiped two bases in his last eight contests, and he's yet to be caught on a stolen base attempt.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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