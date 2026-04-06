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Kevin McGonigle News: Tallies first stolen base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

McGonigle went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

McGonigle has had a nice start to his MLB career, as he's now batting .289 with an .833 OPS across his first 10 games. His stolen base Monday was his first at the MLB level, and he's tacked on five RBI and six runs scored. McGonigle is still looking for his first MLB home run, but it's otherwise been a great rookie campaign so far, and he should continue to see regular playing time moving forward. While there might be some bumps along the way, the 21-year-old looks ready to fully break out as a fantasy star.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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