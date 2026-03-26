Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle News: Tallies four hits in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

McGonigle went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Making his MLB debut, McGonigle started at third base and batted sixth on Opening Day, and he made quite the first impression on the heels of a strong spring training performance. The youngster became just the second Detroit player ever to record four hits in his first game in the majors. McGonigle is expected to see plenty of time at shortstop this year, though he covered the hot corner Thursday with Javier Baez starting at short. No matter where McGonigle plays in the field, he looks ready to make a fantasy impact right away.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin McGonigle See More
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago