Kevin McGonigle News: Tallies four hits in MLB debut
McGonigle went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres.
Making his MLB debut, McGonigle started at third base and batted sixth on Opening Day, and he made quite the first impression on the heels of a strong spring training performance. The youngster became just the second Detroit player ever to record four hits in his first game in the majors. McGonigle is expected to see plenty of time at shortstop this year, though he covered the hot corner Thursday with Javier Baez starting at short. No matter where McGonigle plays in the field, he looks ready to make a fantasy impact right away.
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