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Kevin McGonigle News: Tallies three hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

McGonigle went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Angels.

While Detroit has been struggling recently, McGonigle remains a bright spot. The rookie infielder is now riding a five-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 contests. Overall, McGonigle is slashing a robust .291/.395/.427 across 53 games, and it looks like the Tigers have found a reliable leadoff hitter and offensive weapon for years to come.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
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