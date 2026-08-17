Kevin McGonigle News: Tees off in win
McGonigle went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.
McGonigle snapped a mini 0-for-7 slump over his last two games with a solid performance that included his 13th home run of the season. Three of those long balls have come in 14 contests this month, and the youngster has been showing more power overall as the year has gone along, as he had just three homers through the end of May. McGonigle has had a great debut campaign so far and seems well on his way to winning the AL Rookie of the Year award.
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