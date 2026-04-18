Kevin McGonigle News: Two hits at Fenway Park
McGonigle went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored during the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
McGonigle came around to score in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Kerry Carpenter, and the former extended the Tigers' lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. McGonigle inked an eight-year, $150 million contract extension with the Tigers on Wednesday and is making that move look more and more like a bargain as his rookie season progresses. He is slashing .312/.411/.481 with one steal, one home run, nine RBI and a 13:11 BB:K over 90 plate appearances.
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