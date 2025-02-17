Kevin Parada News: Reports to camp in better shape

Parada improved his diet and his fitness during the offseason and lost 15 pounds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 11th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Parada has seen his prospect status tumble quickly as the offensive upside he showed in college at Georgia Tech hasn't materialized in the pros. The 23-year-old slashed a meager .214/.304/.359 with 13 homers in 114 games at Double-A Binghamton last year, and his defensive work behind the plate isn't strong enough to get him to the majors on its own. A more athletic Parada should post better hitting numbers in the high minors, but he's got a long way to go to represent any sort of challenge to Francisco Alvarez on the Mets' roster.