Kevin Pillar Injury: Joins Texas as NRI

The Rangers signed Pillar (thumb) to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training Sunday.

Pillar said last summer that he was leaning toward retirement, but he later changed his mind and stated in December that he hoped to play in 2025. The veteran outfielder will have a chance to battle for a roster spot during spring training with the Rangers, who would represent the 10th team he's played for over a seven-year span if he's able to make the club. Pillar underwent left thumb surgery during the offseason, but the issue isn't expected to hold him back from taking part in games during the exhibition slate.