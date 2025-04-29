Kevin Pillar Injury: Managing sore back

Pillar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics due to back soreness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran outfielder is usually in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but the back issue will keep him on the bench versus A's southpaw Jacob Lopez. Pillar is likely to sit again Wednesday against righty Luis Severino but could be back in the starting nine Thursday against lefty Jeffrey Springs.