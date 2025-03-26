Kevin Pillar News: Contract selected

The Rangers selected Pillar's contract from Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

Pillar initially planned for 2025 to mark the first year of his retirement, but after changing his mind in December and slashing .273/.320/.386 in spring training, the 36-year-old now finds himself on Texas' Opening Day roster. His best chance to play will be as a DH against left-handed starters; otherwise, Pillar likely won't crack the starting nine very often.