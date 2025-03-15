Kevin Pillar News: In hunt for roster spot

Pillar started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Friday's spring game against San Diego.

Pillar, who signed as a non-roster invitee after spring training began, has helped his chances of making the roster during Cactus League competition. He's batting .296 (8-for-27) with a double, six RBI and two steals over 10 spring games. He could serve as a utility outfielder, capable of filling in at all three spots. His primary competition for the roster appears to be Ezequiel Duran, who's struggles in 2024 have carried over to the spring. Duran is batting .185 (5-for-27) with one double and two steals over 12 games. Pillar won out over Duran in the latest projected Opening Day roster compiled by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.