Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Pillar will be on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pillar said late last season that he was going to retire, but he changed his mind and has now made an Opening Day roster. Manager Bruce Bochy said that Pillar could see some starts against lefties between designated hitter and center field, although the skipper noted that a platoon in center with Leody Taveras is not a guarantee.

