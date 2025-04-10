Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: Starts in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 3:54am

Pillar started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Pillar singled and scored in the fifth inning. He filled in for the injured Wyatt Langford, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an oblique injury. Pillar drew the start against lefty, but Josh Smith could be the preferred option Friday when the Rangers face Seattle righty Bryce Miller.

Kevin Pillar
Texas Rangers
