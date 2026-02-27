Keynan Middleton headshot

Keynan Middleton News: Grabs MiLB deal from Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

The Dodgers signed Middleton to a minor-league contract Feb. 16.

Middleton made just five rehab appearances in 2024 before having flexor tendon surgery and then appeared in four games in 2025 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The 32-year-old pitched well in his last healthy season in 2023, posting a 3.38 ERA and 64:23 K:BB over 50.2 regular-season frames between the White Sox and Yankees. Middleton will give the Dodgers some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Keynan Middleton
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keynan Middleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keynan Middleton See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
353 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 7, 2024
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024
Collette Calls: A Different Look at the 2024 Reliever Market
MLB
Collette Calls: A Different Look at the 2024 Reliever Market
Author Image
Jason Collette
August 28, 2023