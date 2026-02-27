Keynan Middleton News: Grabs MiLB deal from Dodgers
The Dodgers signed Middleton to a minor-league contract Feb. 16.
Middleton made just five rehab appearances in 2024 before having flexor tendon surgery and then appeared in four games in 2025 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The 32-year-old pitched well in his last healthy season in 2023, posting a 3.38 ERA and 64:23 K:BB over 50.2 regular-season frames between the White Sox and Yankees. Middleton will give the Dodgers some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
