Khal Stephen News: Overmatching FSL hitters
Stephen gave up one run on one hit and one walk over six innings for Single-A Dunedin on Thursday while striking out nine.
The 22-year-old Mississippi State product, selected in the second round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, has perhaps predictably been too much for Florida State League hitters to begin his pro career. Through two starts, Stephen has a 15:2 K:BB in 11 innings and has allowed only three hits, leading to a 0.82 ERA and 0.45 WHIP. A quick promotion to High-A Vancouver should be coming for the right-hander, although the organization is likely waiting for the weather to be less of an issue in the Pacific Northwest before elevating Stephen.
