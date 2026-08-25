Khristian Curtis headshot

Khristian Curtis News: Relegated to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Pirates optioned Curtis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Curtis threw three shutout innings out of the bullpen during Sunday's contest to remain unscored upon through eight frames to begin his MLB career. Despite his success, he'll move back to the minors to make room for a fresh bullpen arm in the form of Noah Murdock.

Khristian Curtis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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