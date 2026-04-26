Kiefer Lord News: Promoted to High-A
Lord was promoted to High-A Frederick on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Lord will move up a level in the Orioles' minor-league farm system after he produced a 3.71 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an eye-popping 32 strikeouts over 17 innings in four starts with Single-A Delmarva to open the year. The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 before making his professional debut this past season, and he is now out to quite the start to 2026 campaign.
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