Kirby Snead News: Lands in Philadelphia on MiLB deal

Snead signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies assigned Snead to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with whom he made his organizational debut Thursday, when he struck out the lone batter he faced. The 31-year-old lefty reliever holds a lifetime 5.09 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 79 career appearances in the majors from 2021 through 2024 across stops with the Blue Jays, Athletics and Mariners.