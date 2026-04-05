Kirby Yates Injury: Facing hitters Tuesday
Yates (knee) is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday as he works through mechanical adjustments ahead of his return, Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register reports.
"I think it's more of a feeling for me, knowing how the ball is supposed to come out of my hand," Yates said. "I don't think we're a crazy way away (from a return), or anything like that. It's just how quickly you can get to where you're comfortable going back out there and getting big outs for your team." It sounds like Yates and the Angels will have a better idea of how close he is after Tuesday's session. In Yates' absence, Jordan Romano has excelled as the closer, while Chase Silseth has been strong in a setup role for the Angels.
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