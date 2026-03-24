Kirby Yates headshot

Kirby Yates Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:44pm

The Angels placed Yates on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to March 22, with left knee inflammation.

With Yates on the IL until at least April 6, the Angels are looking at a potential closing tandem of righty Jordan Romano and lefty Drew Pomeranz. Romano has put together a much better spring with a 1.50 ERA compared to Pomeranz's 9.64 mark.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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