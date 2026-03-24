Kirby Yates Injury: Lands on injured list
The Angels placed Yates on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to March 22, with left knee inflammation.
With Yates on the IL until at least April 6, the Angels are looking at a potential closing tandem of righty Jordan Romano and lefty Drew Pomeranz. Romano has put together a much better spring with a 1.50 ERA compared to Pomeranz's 9.64 mark.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings4 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West18 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More