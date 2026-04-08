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Kirby Yates Injury: May be headed for rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Yates (knee) threw 26 pitches to hitters Tuesday and could next begin a minor-league rehab stint, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Yates said his body "felt good" during the session but acknowledged that his legs aren't quite up to speed yet. "The hard part is, I didn't get a chance to do anything with my legs for 12-13 days. So we're trying to play catch-up with that. The legs aren't as fresh as I'd probably like them to be. But, overall, I think it was good," Yates said after throwing. Manager Kurt Suzuki echoed that sentiment, saying, "I thought he looked fine. Obviously, first time in a while throwing to hitters, so it's going to take time. Build his stamina, his legs back up, get his legs under him again... But hopefully we'll see him sooner than later." Yates said he's hoping his next step will be a rehab assignment with a minor-league squad but stated that he's going to talk that over with coaches and trainers Wednesday.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
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