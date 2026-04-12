Kirby Yates Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Friday that Yates (knee) is expected to pitch for High-A Rancho Cucamonga soon, per MLB.com.

It's not clear exactly how soon Yates will kick off the rehab stint, but it's the logical next step given that he's recently been throwing to hitters. The veteran reliever may not need an extensive assignment since he's not dealing with an arm issue and was able to appear in four games during spring training. Yates could be headed for a high-leverage role in the big-league bullpen once he's activated, though Jordan Romano has gone 4-for-4 in save chances while pitching five scoreless frames and likely has a strong hold on the closer role for the time being.