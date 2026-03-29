Kirby Yates headshot

Kirby Yates Injury: Playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Yates has been playing catch, and his injured left knee is improving, per MLB.com.

Yates landed on the IL on March 24 due to left knee inflammation. The Angels are planning to take a cautious approach to his return, so the fact that he's been able to do some throwing -- even just by playing catch -- is a positive sign. Yates' next step will likely be a bullpen session. Jordan Romano is the lead candidate to work as Los Angeles' closer for the time being, and there's no guarantee Yates will be the top ninth-inning option upon his return.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Yates See More
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
23 days ago