Kirby Yates Injury: Rehab transferred to Triple-A
Yates (knee) is moving his rehab assignment from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to Triple-A Salt Lake, per MLB.com.
Yates pitched in one game for Rancho Cucamonga, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over one inning. He's scheduled to throw for Salt Lake Wednesday and Friday. If those outings go well, Yates could be activated from the IL before the end of April.
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