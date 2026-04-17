Kirby Yates Injury: Starting rehab assignment Friday
Yates (knee) will embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.
Yates opened the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to left knee inflammation. He has progressed enough in his rehab to start a rehab assignment and may need just a couple of outings, given that he is not dealing with an arm issue. Yates could be in the mix for saves upon his return, especially given the recent struggles of Jordan Romano.
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